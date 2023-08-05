Mohanlal and Simran Starrer “Popcorn” Director’s Apology

Nassar, the versatile artist known for his exceptional acting career, also tried his hand at directing movies.

Nassar, the versatile artist known for his exceptional acting career, also tried his hand at directing movies. Despite his illustrious acting journey, his directorial ventures failed to reach similar heights. Recently, in a rare display of accountability, Nassar came forward and openly apologized for one of his films, “Popcorn,” which starred the renowned actors Mohanlal and Simran.

In an interview with Mathrubhumi, Nassar candidly admitted that “Popcorn” was a disappointment and took responsibility for its shortcomings as a director. Such humility and honesty are uncommon in the film industry, where artists often shy away from owning up to unsuccessful works.

During the interview, Nassar also touched upon his professional relationship with Mohanlal. He praised Mohanlal’s down-to-earth nature, mentioning that despite being a huge superstar, the “Lucifer” actor carries no ego. Nassar recounted an incident from a movie they acted in together, where Mohanlal’s dedication to his craft was evident. After wrapping up for the day, when Mohanlal learned about a lengthy conversation scene scheduled for the next day, he immediately got out of his car and diligently prepared by writing down his dialogues in a notepad.

Nassar further emphasized that working with Mohanlal was pressure-free and shared an anecdote from their Malayalam film “Mukham,” where the superstar helped him with the language barrier. Mohanlal assisted Nassar with the meanings of dialogues and pauses, highlighting the strong bond they share as co-stars.

This bond between Nassar and Mohanlal might have influenced Nassar’s decision to cast the actor alongside Simran in his directorial venture. In the film, Mohanlal and Simran portrayed a married couple, displaying their on-screen chemistry honed through years of acting together.

Nassar’s sincere apology and admiration for Mohanlal’s professionalism and kindness make it evident that he values his relationships in the film industry and remains committed to delivering the best in his artistic endeavors.

