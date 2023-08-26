Momina Iqbal’s Thoughts on Playing Negative Characters

Momina Iqbal is a Pakistani television actress.

She started her acting career in 2018.

She has played both positive and negative roles.

Advertisement

Momina Iqbal, a stunning and skilled Pakistani television actress, embarked on her acting journey in 2018 with the drama “Parlour Wali Larki,” under the direction of Nadia Afgan.

Within this production, she took on the lead role of Maryam. Subsequently, she ventured into other television dramas like “Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3,” “Ishq Mein Kaafir,” “Ajnabi Lage Zindagi,” and “Ehd-e-Wafa.” Her recent notable performances can be witnessed in well-received series such as “Grift,” “Mere Humnasheen,” “Samjhota,” and “Sila E Muhabbat.” Presently, she is captivating audiences through her role as Falak in drama serial “Ehsaan Faramosh,” where she stars alongside Humayun Ashraf.

In a recent occurrence, she featured on Ayaz Samoo’s program. In the the show, she delved into the influence of taking up antagonistic roles on performers. Furthermore, she remarked, “there was a time I started believing that I was a vampire. Sometimes, playing negative roles also boosts confidence like I felt confident after doing negative roles. My friend and fellow actor, Mashal Khan, often makes fun of the edits of my negative characters, which usually are extremely funny.”

Momina Iqbal also shared, “Even though I decided not to do any negative role but I ended up signing another one. When you portray negative characters, the people on set start perceiving weird things about you. Also, it does take a lot of toll on your mental health. At times, I used to cry at night out of frustration when I was doing intense negative characters”.

According to her, the role she portrays in “Ehsaan Faramosh” is exceptionally villainous, with her character, Falak, pushing boundaries within the storyline. She went on to explain that negative behavior in a person often stems from underlying reasons.

In the drama, Falak’s negativity is sparked by her husband’s decision to take his niece along for dinner, which she found exasperating. This incident leaves her feeling powerless, prompting a series of negative actions as a desperate bid for attention.

Advertisement

Also Read Saud Qasmi Opens Up About His Taj Mahal Saud Qasmi's residence resembles the Taj Mahal. It was built in good...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.