Edition: English
Edition: English

Morning Live Host Helen Skelton's Oops Moment

Television presenter Helen Skelton is facing scrutiny from BBC bosses after allegedly promoting brands during her time on Morning Live. The 40-year-old, who recently separated from her ex-husband Richie Myler, has now encountered another issue that could impact her professional life. Helen apparently violated the strict guidelines of the broadcasting corporation by tagging clothing, jewellery, and cake maker brands in her Instagram posts.

According to the guidelines, “no on-air talent should promote products, goods, services, or clothing they use.”

The BBC, funded by the license fee, strictly prohibits advertising or product placements on its television, radio outputs, and websites.

Although Helen Skelton removed the tags and didn’t receive payment for mentioning the brands on her social media, this action still raised concerns within the BBC. A BBC spokesperson clarified, “Helen pays for the clothes she wears on the show and does not have relationships with the brands tagged. She has now removed brand mentions from social posts linked to the programme.”

