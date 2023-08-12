Mrunal Thakur Nails Androgynous Look in Custom Power Suit

Mrunal Thakur, acclaimed for her cinematic prowess, has embraced the growing trend of gender-neutral fashion with finesse. Sporting a custom-made androgynous power suit curated by designer Manika Nanda, Thakur effortlessly exuded confidence and style.

Her ensemble, a harmonious blend of classic and contemporary, featured a timeless plaid blazer paired with brown pants. This fusion of traditionally gendered elements highlighted her distinct fashion sensibility. To add intrigue, Thakur donned black sheer gloves, infusing an air of mystique and flair.

Take a look at the photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Stylist Sheefa J Gilani played a pivotal role in crafting the standout look. Thakur’s sleek updo and subtle makeup enhanced her appearance, while black platform boots added a touch of edge.

Beyond fashion, Thakur’s androgynous power suit symbolized self-expression and empowerment, embracing the evolving landscape of personal style. The ensemble encapsulated the essence of gender-neutral fashion, breaking free from conventional norms and celebrating individuality.

