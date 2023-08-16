Mufti Tariq Masood reveal how he manages his four Wives

Mufti Tariq Masood is an Islamic scholar.

He also supports the idea of multiple marriages for men.

He mentioned that managing multiple wives has been one of the most challenging experiences.

Mufti Tariq Masood was a guest on Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast, where he revealed some lesser-known aspects of his own life. He mentioned that managing multiple wives has been one of the most challenging experiences he has encountered. He openly discussed the complexities that arise when a man has more than one household and the struggles he faces in maintaining balance. He emphasizes the importance of supporting women through marriage, as it’s not a simple task to handle.

Additionally, Mufti Tariq Masood pointed out that, considering the society in Pakistan, having more than one marriage can serve as a social responsibility. He explained that divorced women or widows often struggle to receive appropriate marriage proposals due to societal norms. He believes that it becomes an obligation for men to consider marrying such women and providing for them.

