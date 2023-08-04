Nadia Afgan regret for being outspoken about Yumna Zaidi

Nadia Afgan is known for her roles in successful projects throughout her career.

She made headlines for calling Yumna Zaidi an overrated actress.

She clarified that her comment was specifically about Yumna’s character.

Advertisement

Nadia Afgan is an experienced actress known for her roles in successful projects throughout her career. She’s played remarkable characters in shows like “Shashlik” and “Suno Chanda.” Currently, she’s gaining recognition for her performance as Shamim in “Kabli Pulao.” Recently, she made headlines for calling Yumna Zaidi an overrated actress. However, she clarified that her comment was specifically about Yumna’s character receiving excessive praise, not her overall acting skills.

During an appearance on the show host Vasay Chaudhry asked Nadia about her outspoken nature, referring to the controversy and backlash she faced due to her statement. Nadia Afgan responded that she’s always open about expressing her thoughts and doesn’t hold back when it comes to speaking up for what she believes is right. Therefore, she isn’t afraid of being candid.

Nadia also pointed out the issue with bloggers and news outlets distorting information. She mentioned that when she’s asked a question, she provides honest answers and even explanations when needed. However, in this particular situation, there was no request for clarification, yet others got involved and prolonged the controversy unnecessarily for a week instead of letting it die down naturally in a couple of days.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Nadia Afgan revealed, she never watches any of her dramas Nadia Afgan, an actress, just said that she has never seen her...