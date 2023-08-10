Nadia Jamil meets the Rizwana in the hospital

The 14-year-old girl is on a quick road to recovery.

The difficult situation involving Rizwana is finally showing signs of improvement. The 14-year-old girl is on a quick road to recovery, and recently, both Lollywood actress Nadia Jamil and Sarah Ahmad, who chairs the Child Protection Bureau Punjab, visited her in the hospital.

Their visit happened a couple of days after the person suspected of causing harm to Rizwana was taken into police custody.

To give some context, Rizwana, a young domestic worker, became the center of attention when she was admitted to the hospital with very serious injuries, including severe acid burns, large wounds, broken arms, and damaged teeth. She had been working as a helper in the home of a civil judge’s wife, Somia Asim.

In the most recent updates, Somia Asim was arrested on a Monday, right outside the court, following orders from the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad in connection with Rizwana’s case.

Given the situation, Nadia Jamil, the actress from “Balu Mahi,” went to visit Rizwana and offered her prayers for a swift recovery.

The chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau Punjab mentioned that they are relieved to see Rizwana’s progress and her improved health.

“She is talking and smiling,” Ahmad noted. “We will not sit down until the accused are punished,” she emphasized.

Previously, Jamil shared on Twitter, “Often these tiny children are made to carry rich babies, clean rich peoples homes, serve them and press them. They are beaten, starved and NEARLY ALL are deprived of an education! An education which is their constitutional right AND their deeni right,” highlighting that “poverty alleviation IS NOT the job of innocent children. Robbing them of their childhood is criminal. Too many of our children suffer. Too many. Let’s all be part of their solution. Please. Please speak up and report people who are making children work for them.”

