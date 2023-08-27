Nadia Khan shows her Disappointment to “Jannat Se Aagay” drama

“Jannat Se Aagay” is a new television show.

The drama features a star-studded cast.

Overall, “Jannat Se Aagay” garnered a positive response from the audience.

Advertisement

“Jannat Se Aagay” is a new television show, featuring a star-studded cast including Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Talha Chahour, and Mirza Gohar Rasheed. The series is penned by Umera Ahmed and directed by the talented Haseeb Hassan. This drama delves into how the media blurs the line between fiction and reality and explores how people’s lives can be influenced by the content they consume.

Upon its release, viewers quickly identified parallels between the drama’s portrayal of morning shows and real-life instances they’ve witnessed on television. It sheds light on the sometimes intense rivalries in the world of morning shows. Overall, “Jannat Se Aagay” garnered a positive response from the audience, sparking intriguing discussions.

However, Nadia Khan, widely regarded as a pioneer of morning shows in Pakistan, expressed her dissatisfaction with “Jannat Se Aagay” and criticized it harshly.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement