Nadir Ali faces backlash for offensive comments on Priyanka Chopra, Ameesha Patel

Esteemed Pakistani actor Moammar Rana recently shared an interesting story about his meeting with global sensation Priyanka Chopra at an event. During a conversation with host Nadir Ali, Rana also openly expressed his appreciation for Indian actress Ameesha Patel. Through his comments, Rana provided insight into his interactions with these Bollywood figures and his perspective on beauty.

Rana recounted a memorable incident involving his encounter with the former Miss World at an event. He confessed to having a crush on the global icon, but his perception of her changed unexpectedly after their meeting. While seated at the event, Rana initially did not recognize her celebrity status. As he engaged in conversation with others, he noticed a woman sitting beside him.

Unaware of her identity, Rana found himself adjusting his position multiple times, unsure of where to sit comfortably. Eventually, the woman stood up and left. Intrigued, Rana asked about her, only to discover that it was none other than the global superstar Priyanka Chopra.

“I didn’t know, we were sitting,” began Rana, “And a woman came and sat on the side. We were talking amongst ourselves. I moved forward and backward, wondering where I should go. She got up and left after a while. I inquired about who she was. The person I asked said, ‘You didn’t recognize her?!’ I said no. Turns out, it was Priyanka Chopra who was seated. My whole crush on her – ” The actor paused, using gestures to convey the impact of the brief interaction on his admiration for her, indicating that his crush had diminished. Ali, attempting humor, likened Chopra to “black salt,” which garnered laughter from Rana. In response, the legendary star playfully exclaimed, “To hell with you all,” in a light-hearted manner.

The conversation then shifted to Rana’s admiration for Ameesha Patel, whom he described as genuinely beautiful. He openly discussed his perception of her beauty, particularly highlighting her facial features as a significant factor. When asked about what makes her beautiful, Rana pointed to his own face, emphasizing the importance of facial attributes in her charm.

The host teased Rana, playfully suggesting there might be more to Patel’s beauty. With a smirk, the host sang the lyrics of “Chehra Kya Dekhte Ho,” implying a deeper meaning. This prompted Rana to nod in agreement. The song’s lyrics questioned why people focus on appearance when love resides in the heart, while Ali pointed to his chest. Both men shared a laugh, with Rana adding, “Shall I tell you everything?”

However, this interaction between Nadir Ali and Moammar Rana has sparked controversy online. Many individuals expressed their dissatisfaction with the host’s comments. Ali has faced criticism for his remarks in the past as well, notably when he questioned model Sunita Marshall’s faith, leading to an apologetic statement from him.

