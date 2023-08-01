Nakuul Mehta Reviews Karan Johar’s Latest Film

Nakuul Mehta, took some time off from his busy schedule to watch the film.

As one of the most anticipated films of the year, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” had audiences flocking to theatres over the weekend to witness the magical romance created by filmmaker Karan Johar, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie’s success has been celebrated by the entire Bollywood fraternity, especially as it features several television actors in special appearances.

One prominent celebrity, Nakuul Mehta, took some time off from his busy schedule to watch the film and shared his enthusiastic review on social media. Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, Nakuul Mehta uploaded a snapshot of the movie and expressed his thoughts in an elaborate caption. He exclaimed, “Rocky Aur Rani is delightful! Gosh, it made me realize how much I missed our movies. It’s been over an hour since I left the cinemas, but the smile refuses to wear down.” He praised Karan Johar’s direction and the glorious writing team, including Gaurav “Gogo” Roy, Ishita Moitra, and Shashank Khaitan. Nakuul Mehta also showered compliments on Ranveer Singh, calling him “in a league of his own” and had a special shoutout for Alia Bhatt’s exceptional performance. He also lauded Anjali Deshpande’s role in the movie. Based on his review, it is evident that the actor was thoroughly impressed and thoroughly enjoyed the film.

Another Bollywood actress, Mouni Roy, also shared her heartfelt review of the movie, urging everyone to watch “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” in theatres. The Naagin actress described it as an absolute delight and praised the film for striking the perfect balance between fun, sensitivity, and romance, making it a must-watch for audiences of all ages. She commended Ranveer Singh for his endearing portrayal and expressed how she laughed and cried with his character. Mouni Roy also applauded Alia Bhatt, stating that she lights up the screen every time she appears, being the beauty and soul of the film. In conclusion, Mouni Roy extended her best wishes to the entire cast and crew and congratulated them on the movie’s massive success.

Ranveer Singh, touched by Mouni’s review, reposted her message on his social media account and thanked her for the heartfelt expression of her feelings.

As the positive reviews continue to pour in from various celebrities, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” seems to have struck a chord with both audiences and the Bollywood fraternity, establishing itself as a must-watch family entertainer. With the praise it has received, the film is sure to continue its successful run at the box office.

