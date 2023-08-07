Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied part ways after his affair

What did Cillian Murphy correct Prince Harry about?
Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have decided to end their marriage after being together for 11 years, according to Us Weekly.
“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider exclusively tells Us of Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46.
The couple who are no longer together – Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied – have a son named Aleph who is 12 years old and a daughter named Amalia who is 6 years old.
On their 11th wedding anniversary, which was August 4, Natalie was seen without her wedding ring at an event in Sydney, Australia, which made people wonder about their relationship.
In June, there were rumors that Millepied was seeing someone else, a 25-year-old climate activist named Camille Étienne. But even though people were talking about it, an insider said that Portman was still trying to make her marriage work and didn’t want to end it because of these rumors.
“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the source exclusively told Us, adding that Portman was “humiliated” by the rumors. According to the source, Portman was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in Millepied to ensure that their kids don’t “grow up in a broken home.”
Another person who knows about the situation said that Portman is unsure if she and her husband can fix their relationship after what happened.
They are talking and trying to make things better, especially for their kids. Her husband, Millepied, feels sorry for what he did.
Portman and Millepied met in 2009 when they were making a movie called Black Swan, which came out in 2010.
“I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” Portman said of the movie during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. “He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”
