Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied part ways after his affair

Another person who knows about the situation said that Portman is unsure if she and her husband can fix their relationship after what happened.

They are talking and trying to make things better, especially for their kids. Her husband, Millepied, feels sorry for what he did.

Portman and Millepied met in 2009 when they were making a movie called Black Swan, which came out in 2010.

“I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” Portman said of the movie during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. “He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”