Natalie Portman’ Struggles After Split From Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman is resolute about starting anew, choosing to move forward without her unfaithful husband by her side.

After the revelation earlier this year that her husband of 11 years, Benjamin Millepied, engaged in an extramarital affair with a much younger woman, Portman staunchly stood by him, despite public scrutiny.

Initially, sources unveiled that the Black Swan star’s unwavering support for Millepied stemmed from her desire to keep their family unit intact.

However, there’s a limit to how long an actress can maintain a facade in the face of a marriage tainted by betrayal.

On August 7, reports emerged that the Thor actress had taken the decision to end her 11-year marriage to Millepied, months after attempting to salvage it.

While there was no official confirmation from either party, her ringless finger provided substantial evidence to dispel any doubts.

In the wake of these revelations, an insider shared with Life & Style, “Natalie values her privacy in personal matters, but it’s evident that she’s embarking on a fresh chapter. She’s resolved to forge ahead in her life without Benjamin.”

“Opting to remove the ring was a monumental choice. Natalie made attempts to forgive Benjamin and consider all perspectives,” the source elaborated.

“She explored every avenue to rescue the marriage, but she ultimately recognized that it could never return to its previous state due to the profound breach of trust.”

Natalie shares two children, Aleph and Amalia, with Benjamin. The well-being of her children held more significance to her than her own, as per the outlet.

“At the end of the day, however, Natalie had to prioritize her own happiness. It was the only way her children could thrive,” the source acknowledged.

“She’s putting on a brave face for them, but when the night falls, that’s when the challenge intensifies,” they divulged. “The loss of her marriage weighs heavy on her heart, and she finds herself shedding tears as she seeks solace in sleep.”

