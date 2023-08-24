Natasha Lakhani gives tribute to her Mom

Natasha Lakhani comes from a highly talented family.

Natasha Lakhani comes from a highly talented family. Her grandmother is the renowned Madam Noor Jehan, and her cousins are Sonya Jehan and Ahmed Ali Butt, who are also well-known figures. Natasha herself has made a significant name for herself in the Pakistani beauty industry. She’s adored by both celebrities and the general public, and she regularly interacts with her fans through social media. You often see her alongside her mother, Hina Durrani, as they share beauty and health tips with their fans.

Natasha and her sister were raised by their mother, Hina Durrani, as a single parent. Hina has been a pillar of dedication and strength for these two women, and Natasha attributes her success to her mother’s unwavering support. Today, Natasha took a moment to honor her beautiful mother on her birthday by sharing some cherished family photos with her fans.

This is how Natasha paid a beautiful tribute to her mom:

