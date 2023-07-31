Natasha Lakhani Shares the secret of her skin beauty

Natasha Lakhani is a renowned makeup artist and skincare enthusiast in Pakistan.

She attributes her passion for makeup and skincare to her mother’s influence.

The mask consists of a combination of milk, turmeric, rice flour, aloe vera gel, and potatoes.

Advertisement

Natasha Lakhani, a renowned makeup artist, and skincare enthusiast in Pakistan, has extensive experience working with celebrities and specializes in bridal makeup. She attributes her passion for makeup and skincare to her mother’s influence. Recently, Natasha shared a do-it-yourself (DIY) mask that she swears by for combating hyperpigmentation, and interestingly, it’s her mom’s own recipe.

The mask consists of a combination of milk, turmeric, rice flour, aloe vera gel, and potatoes. To create the mask, one should extract juice from the potatoes and then mix it with aloe vera gel, turmeric, rice flour, and milk. The resulting paste can be applied as a mask.

This DIY mask has garnered acclaim for its effectiveness in promoting even skin tone and reducing hyperpigmentation when used consistently. Natasha’s recommendation provides a natural and accessible option for those seeking to address hyperpigmentation concerns and achieve a more radiant complexion.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Natasha Lakhani calls out people asking personal questions Natasha Lakhani comes from a highly brilliant family. She is a well-known...