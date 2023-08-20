Nauman Ijaz adorable pictures with family from USA

Nauman Ijaz is a highly acclaimed and exceptionally talented Pakistani television actor.

Nauman Ijaz is known for his thoughtful and socially conscious nature.

He is enjoying quality time with his beloved family in the United States of America.

Advertisement

Nauman Ijaz is a highly acclaimed and exceptionally talented Pakistani television actor who has earned immense fame through his outstanding performances. With a global fan base numbering in the millions, he continues to deliver hit TV series, including recent successes like “Sang E Mah” and “Kiaisi Teri Khudgharzi.” His latest drama, “Mayi Ri,” has been garnering substantial popularity, with many of his fans tuning in solely to witness his stellar acting.

Beyond his acting prowess, Nauman Ijaz is known for his thoughtful and socially conscious nature. His fans deeply admire him for his engagement with various social issues. Nauman Ijaz is a family man at heart, sharing his life with a loving wife and three sons, creating a truly endearing family unit.

Currently, Nauman Ijaz is enjoying quality time with his beloved family in the United States of America. While he normally resides in Canada with his family, he is presently in the USA for a vacation and a cricket event. Notably, he has been seen alongside his sons, including Zaviyaar Nauman, as well as his wife, Rabia.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.