Nauman Ijaz’s Gorgeous family Snaps from the USA

Nauman Ijaz is a Pakistani actor and presenter.

He is known for his exceptional acting prowess.

His family currently resides in the USA.

Advertisement

Nauman Ijaz is a highly accomplished Pakistani television actor and presenter, renowned for his remarkable performances on screen. His exceptional acting prowess has propelled him to widespread recognition and popularity. With his outstanding talent, Nauman Ijaz has garnered a substantial global fan base.

He continues to excel in the realm of successful television shows, recently achieving acclaim for projects like “Sang E Mah” and “Kiaisi Teri Khudgharzi.” His most recent drama, “Mayi Ri,” has garnered significant attention and praise within the community.

His exceptional portrayal in “Mayi Ri” was highly acclaimed by his admirers. Nauman Ijaz is also known for his outspoken stance on various social issues, endearing him to his fans for his thoughtful perspective.

Nauman Ijaz is blessed with a wonderful family, comprising three accomplished and attractive sons. His wife, Rabia Nauman, stands as a pillar of support in his life.

Their family currently resides in Canada, but recently they are in the USA. Nauman Ijaz is currently in the USA along with his family, indulging in a cricket event together with his son Zaviyaar Nauman. Rabia Nauman has been sharing charming snapshots from their daily cricket matches.

SEE PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Momina Iqbal’s Thoughts on Playing Negative Characters Momina Iqbal is a Pakistani television actress. She started her acting career...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.