Nayyer Ejaz Opens Up About Tragic Loss of His Children

Nayyer Ejaz is a veteran actor in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

He has appeared in several plays and films, demonstrating his versatility and great range as an actor.

Ejaz revealed that he and his wife had three children who died in infancy.

Ejaz is an essential part of Pakistani cinema, appearing in practically all of the films produced in the country. He is a talented actor who has showed the world what he is capable of.

Ejaz appeared on Hafiz Ahmed’s programme and revealed a heartbreaking episode from his life.

He married over 20 years ago and said that he and his wife had three kids, all of whom died in infancy.

Two of their sons lived for a few days before passing away, while one child died before birth.

He also provided her advice about getting married several times. He stated that he does not like the concept because he only has one wife.

Yes, a person can find someone attractive, and if he does, he compliments them and tells his wife, who is aware of his tendency. But loving and living with numerous women is impossible.

He went on to say that his wife is so wonderful that he cannot imagine looking elsewhere.

