Nazish Jahangir clarifies her statement on Alizeh Shah Controversy

Nazish Jahangir is a talented and stunning Pakistani actor.

She expressed her frustration with social media pages that twist headlines.

They turned it into a headline that Nazish Jahangir said Alizeh was pretty before surgery.

Nazish Jahangir is a talented and stunning Pakistani actor, known for her work in both television and film. She made her television debut in 2017 with a drama, and in a short span, she gained immense popularity due to her exceptional acting skills and natural beauty. Some of her notable dramas include “Kamzarf,” “Saraab,” “Berukhi,” “Ghammandi,” “Dil Tanha Tanha,” “Kaheen Deep Jalay,” and many others. Currently, her performance in “Jinzada” is winning the hearts of fans, and she’s set to appear in another Geo TV drama alongside Junaid Khan.

Recently, Nazish Jahangir made an appearance on the show “Had Kardi” with Momin Saqib. During the show, she expressed her frustration with social media pages that twist headlines. She clarified a previous incident, saying, “It recently happened where bloggers and pages like to create captions of their choice. I told Alizeh Shah that she is beautiful, and she remains beautiful, but they misquoted it. They turned it into a headline that Nazish Jahangir said Alizeh was pretty before surgery. No, I didn’t say that. Why would her surgery be an issue for me? Alizeh Shah, my dear, you are beautiful, and you always have been.” She further emphasized that she’s not someone who gets bothered by such matters.

