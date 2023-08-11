Nazish Jahangir’s Enchanting Dance Sets the Internet Ablaze

Kiran Ashfaque Explores French Town in Kuala Lumpur with Family
Kiran Ashfaque's Hussein Dar is an actor and model, appeared in fashion...
She kept her place in the industry by being diligent, beautiful, and confident, and she quickly became the talk of the town.
The ‘Berukhi’ star, known for her unique style, has once again sparked a fashion craze.
She posted a stunning Instagram video of herself effortlessly swaying and spinning in a captivating dark green pishwas, her hair falling in a seductive braid.
Her delicate dance has sparked a firestorm of adulation, leaving spectators spellbound and unable to take their sight away from her mesmerizing performance and irresistible charisma.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.