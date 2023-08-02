Neelam Gill reveals who she is dating!

In 2023, people are very curious about Neelam Gill’s dating life. There are rumors and speculations about her romantic relationships, both past and present, which keep her fans guessing.

As the year goes on, Neelam Gill’s dating life remains a mystery. People speculate that she might be dating a London-based businessman, but a recent Instagram story hinted that she is involved with one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s friends.

However, the friend’s identity is still unknown, making Neelam’s love life even more intriguing.

Model Neelam Gill has cleared up rumors about her dating Leonardo DiCaprio. Although they were seen together on a yacht in Sardinia, she revealed on Instagram that she is actually in a committed relationship with one of DiCaprio’s close friends.

She denied being his “new flame” and explained that any pictures of them together were because she was with her partner. This statement comes amid ongoing speculations and rumors about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the past, Neelam Gill had brief relationships with well-known personalities. She was rumored to be involved with British actor Josh Whitehouse in 2015 and American model Lucky Blue Smith a year later. However, these romances were short-lived and eventually came to an end.