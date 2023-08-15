Neha Bhasin Addresses The Need For Positive Digital Environment

In a recent video circulating on social media, singer Neha Bhasin was captured in a lighthearted interaction with paparazzi, playfully asking them to avoid zooming in on her during photographs. When asked about the reason behind her request, she explained, “It was a casual conversation between the paparazzi and me. They tend to zoom in on my back sometimes. Actually, a video had been posted just the previous day showing discussions about my appearance from behind. So, when I encountered those paparazzi again, I was simply joking because I recognized the person who had filmed me the day before.”

While she emphasized that her approach was light-hearted, she also stressed the importance of maintaining boundaries. “Paparazzi are carrying out their job, but there are instances where I do sense a boundary that should be upheld. I interact with them regularly, and they are trying to bring a smile to my face. I hold them in high regard, and I don’t intend to be harsh. Therefore, I conveyed to them, in a respectful manner, to refrain from photographing me from behind,” the singer added.

However, the 40-year-old singer emphasized that this incident underscores a need for a more positive online environment and a reevaluation of celebrity interactions. “The broader discussion today revolves around the necessity for a slightly more positive atmosphere on the internet. Many individuals make such requests (to the paparazzi) because they recognize the abundance of negativity online. When they share something normal or constructive, it often goes unnoticed or receives minimal attention,” she explained. Bhasin expressed concern about the trend of seeking attention through negative comments, noting that this phenomenon extends beyond just paparazzi-related content. “Beyond the issue of privacy, there exists a deficit of a positive environment on the internet overall. This should be a greater concern than solely focusing on the privacy of celebrities. It’s reminiscent of an evolved version of past gossip magazines that used to thrive,” she emphasized.

Addressing the broader complexities surrounding public perception and the challenges of fame, the singer reflected, “More than the paparazzi, it’s also the public’s perception that they can freely express themselves, comment, or react however they choose when it involves a celebrity. It’s a facet of the celebrity lifestyle. I’m not suggesting that it’s always enjoyable, but there’s an awareness that it’s a part of this lifestyle.”

