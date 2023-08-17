NeNe Leakes Celebrates Late Husband Gregg Leakes’ 68th Birthday

NeNe Leakes is commemorating her late spouse Gregg Leakes on what would have been his 68th birthday.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star conveyed some of the things she deeply missed about him after his passing in 2021 at the age of 66 due to colon cancer, in an emotional tribute she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Gregg!” NeNe, 55, wrote alongside two photos depicting him enjoying his favorite meal and the couple sharing an affectionate kiss. “Today you would be out eating your favorite foods! French Fries and chicken tenders I love you for that.”

“It was the simple things about you that got me every time! I love you and miss you more than words can say! My Man My Man My Mannnn,” she further expressed. NeNe’s heartfelt sentiments for her late husband were not confined to this point.

On her Instagram Story, NeNe shared a series of photos from her visit to Gregg’s mausoleum.

One image showed a close-up of his memorial plaque, while another captured the reality star reaching out to touch his final resting place while wearing a matching burgundy silk outfit.

The plaque bore the inscription, “Forever in our hearts. Gregory Leon Leakes. August 16, 1954 – September 2, 2021.”

The concluding slide presented a vintage snapshot of the couple, with NeNe embracing Gregg from behind during a dinner outing. Gregg, NeNe’s spouse, peacefully passed away in September 2021. He had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2018.

Previously, the beloved couple had married in 1997, experienced a separation in 2011, and eventually remarried in June 2013.

