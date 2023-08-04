Netizens Respond To New Drama Serial “Mayi Ri”

A new drama serial titled “Mayi Ri” is currently replacing the popular drama “Baby Baji.” “Mayi Ri” is a compellingly written story that revolves around the issue of child marriage. The plot follows a young school-going couple who are forced into marriage by their fathers. The drama is produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment, with the script penned by Fahad Mustafa’s wife, Sana Fahad, who is known for her previous work on the hit drama “Rang Laga.” The show is directed by Meesam Naqvi and features a talented cast, including Aina Asif, Samar Abbas, Naumaan Ijaz, Maria Wasti, Maya Khan, Sajida Syed, Saad Faridi, Amna Malik, Paras Masroor, Usman Mazhar, and Diya Mughal.

Two episodes of “Mayi Ri” have been aired so far, and the drama has received an overwhelming response from viewers. The first episode garnered more than 5 million views within 24 hours of its release. Audiences have praised the drama for its unique concept and compelling storyline. Many viewers tuned in, particularly for Nauman Ijaz’s stellar performance. Aina Asif’s portrayal in her previous role in “Baby Baji” as Saman also attracted her fans to watch the new drama. Maya Khan and Maria Wasti’s performances were also well-received by viewers who were delighted to see them on screen after a long time. Fans appreciated the simple depiction of a middle-class family and the beautiful bond between the sisters-in-law. The drama’s storyline has also won admiration from the audience. Viewers have expressed their eagerness for timely episode uploads and requested English subtitles. While many have embraced “Mayi Ri,” some fans still fondly miss “Baby Baji.”

