Nick, Kevin Jonas Extend Warm Call To Fans For Joe’s 34th Birthday

Turning another year older, Joe Jonas marks his 34th birthday, and his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas make sure to send their warm wishes.

Kevin Jonas, aged 35, took to his social media platform to share his birthday message, writing, “Happy birthday @joejonas!! Go show him some love today!” Accompanying the message was a black and white photograph of the two brothers strolling towards the stage, smiles on their faces, while fans cheered them on in the background. Kevin encouraged his 4.9 million Instagram followers to join in the celebration and express their affection for Joe.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) Advertisement

Nick Jonas, aged 30, also joined in celebrating his older brother’s birthday. He posted a carousel of photos capturing precious moments between them. One of the photos showed both brothers smiling, with Nick presenting a Pokémon ball-shaped cake adorned with lit candles to Joe.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) Advertisement

“Happy birthday Joe. It’s very cool being your brother,” Nick expressed in his caption, sharing a black and white picture of the siblings performing together on stage. Joe captured a snapshot of the Pokémon cake during a birthday meal shared with family and friends, captioning it with a humble expression of luck. The photo compilation also included images of their parents and Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra.

Sophie Turner, Joe’s wife, took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the occasion as well. She posted multiple pictures, each focusing on the couple’s special moments. One image featured the couple enjoying time with their friends, while another displayed them cuddling and sharing a kiss. Turner’s final post included a mirror selfie of the couple in matching striped pajamas, with the message “Happy Birthday handsome” written over it.

The series of photos showcased the love and warmth shared between Joe and his loved ones on his special day.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.