Nicola Peltz shares photos with Selena’s younger sister Gracie

Nicola Peltz Beckham shared a series of photos on Instagram with Gracie Elliot Teefey.

The photos show the two women spending time together in the kitchen and posing with Brooklyn Beckham.

Peltz Beckham looks effortlessly chic in the photos.

Nicola Peltz Beckham recently uploaded a series of photos on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her adorable connection with Gracie, Selena Gomez’s younger sister.

The last two shots in the sequence she provided show a beautiful moment in the kitchen. Nicola and Gracie are both present and appear to be in good spirits.

Gracie is wearing a pink sweatshirt, a white headband, and is eating a snack. Nicola dresses casually in a white tank top and blue trousers, and the two share a lovely moment as Nicola holds Gracie in the photo.

The first three photos show Nicola Peltz Beckham with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

Nicola appears effortlessly chic in these photos, dressed in blue jeans, a white tank top, and sunglasses that hang casually from her tank top. Her signature flair shines through as she accessorizes with a fashionable bandana.

In Hollywood, Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham have become fast friends. In 2022, they began sharing events on social media, celebrating milestones and even travelling together.

Their friendship has grown stronger over Mexico excursions and matching tattoos. Gomez jokingly referred to them as a “throuple” on a holiday.

During events and practices, they supported each other, with Gomez visiting Peltz Beckham’s husband’s football practise.

They frequently wore matching outfits, and their matching “angel” tattoos symbolized their friendship.

Peltz Beckham referred to Gomez as her “soul sister,” while Gomez stated that they speak the same “love language.”

Their touching Instagram photos demonstrated their bond. Peltz Beckham sent a beautiful greeting to Gomez on her 31st birthday.

Their friendship has blossomed and remained a pleasant bond in the entertainment world, full with joy and shared experiences.

Selena’s younger sister Gracie, who spends a lot of time with Selena, has also spent a lot of time with Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, and it’s clear from Nicola’s recent Instagram post that they’ve gotten pretty close.

