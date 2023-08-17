Nida Khan adorable pictures with her husband

Nida has made her mark in various well-known TV series.

Nida has made her mark in various well-known TV series and is also active in the modeling world. Her recent roles in popular dramas like “Bepanah,” “Siyani,” and “Mein Hari Piya” have garnered a lot of attention. Fans particularly loved her portrayal of Nawal in “Siyani.”

You might also know her as Nida Firdous. She recently had a significant appearance on the reality show “Tamasha.” Unfortunately, Nida was the first contestant to be eliminated, but her fans truly enjoyed having her on the show.

Beyond her acting career, Nida Khan is happily married to a young and talented doctor named Shahzaman Sardar, who specializes in MBBS. She often shares lovely pictures of herself and her husband, showcasing their happiness. Nida Khan and Dr. Shahzaman Sardar make a truly adorable couple. Nida has even shared pictures from their travels to beautiful locations in Baku, Azerbaijan. Here, we’ve gathered a collection of these wonderful moments of Nida with her husband.

