Nida Yasir feels blessed for her Simplicity

Nida Yasir is known as the reigning champion of morning television shows. She stepped into this career about 15 years ago and is still at the top of her game. Whether you’re a fan or not, she’s created some unforgettable moments that have become part of Pakistan’s pop culture, including memes that are used daily. From mishaps involving Formula 1 race cars to the 1992 cricket World Cup, Nida has found herself in various funny situations, and she always manages to handle these internet trials with grace.

Recently, she appeared on Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast, where they discussed a wide range of topics including her career, personal opinions, and her private life. They also delved into the controversies she has been a part of. Some people believe that Nida ends up in these controversies intentionally to boost her show’s ratings. Hafiz Ahmed directly asked her whether these mishaps are planned or genuine.

Nida clarified that she has never orchestrated any of these incidents on purpose. She acknowledged that while she isn’t unintelligent, she considers herself to be a simple person. She shared that her parents used to express concern about her simplicity, but she takes pride in her lack of cunningness. She attributes her straightforward nature to a blessing from Allah SWT.

