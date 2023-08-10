Nida Yasir give her opinion on increasing divorce rate in Pakistan

Nida Yasir is a well-known figure in the Pakistani entertainment world.

Nida also discussed the challenges of dealing with a joint family system.

She shared her own experience of managing a relationship with a mother-in-law can be tough.

Advertisement

Nida Yasir is a well-known figure in the Pakistani entertainment world. She has been a part of the industry for a long time, starting as an actress and successfully transitioning into a host. For the past 14 years, she has been hosting the show “Good Morning Pakistan,” where she’s interviewed numerous celebrities and experts. This role has also given her the opportunity to interact with people from all walks of life, making her well-versed in various aspects of society.

During a guest appearance on Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast, Nida talked about the increasing rate of divorces in society. She mentioned that people nowadays have a better understanding of their rights compared to the past. This heightened awareness helps them recognize when something is going wrong in their relationships and have a clearer idea of how their lives should be. However, she pointed out that this sometimes leads to a quick reaction of ending the relationship rather than trying to work through the issues, which should be the initial response.

Nida also discussed the challenges of dealing with a joint family system. She shared her own experience, mentioning that managing a relationship with a mother-in-law can be tough. She had faced difficulties after her marriage, but she later realized that her mother-in-law was easygoing. Nida emphasized that handling her husband’s perspective and dynamics within the family proved to be even more challenging. She also talked about her own relationship with her younger brother, who is 18 years her junior. She avoids interfering in his matters, preferring to offer advice only occasionally to him and her sister-in-law.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Nida Yasir looks glamorous On Europe trip Nida Yasir began her career as a young actress. She is known...