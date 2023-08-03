Nida Yasir Reveals Why She Doesn’t Share Her Children’s Photos

Nida Yasir no longer shares pictures of her children on social media.

She is married to Yasir Nawaz, and they have three children, Farid, Silah, and Balaaj.

Nida used to share images of her children, but she stopped doing so for certain reasons.

Advertisement

Nida Yasir has been in the spotlight for quite some time. People who have seen her profession and family flourish regard her as a part of their life.

She is married to Yasir Nawaz, an actor/director, and the pair has three children, Farid, Silah, and Balaaj.

She has previously shared her children’s lives and images with her admirers, and it is always a joy to see this gorgeous family together.

However, fans have noted that Nida no longer shares images of her children, which has piqued their interest.

Ghazal Siddique was a guest on Nida’s show, and he mentioned that as a celebrity, people expect you to share images of your family.

She stated that she does not share her spouse or son with the world because they are not public figures and people do not always comprehend that.

Advertisement

Nida stated that she no longer shares photos of her elder two children because they are both adults and do not want to be photographed.

People constantly complain that you go on these holidays alone and don’t bring your children, but it’s just that her kids don’t want to be photographed, and she respects their decision. She now exclusively shows images of her youngest son, Balaaj.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Javed Sheikh Breaks Silence on Divorce: Details Revealed Javed Sheikh opens up about his divorce on a morning show. He...

Advertisement