No Clarity On Lil Tay’s Reported Death As Father Keeps Silent

Rapper Lil Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, and her manager, Harry Tsang, have not confirmed the reported death of the 14-year-old musician, despite a post on her official Instagram account asserting her demise.

According to Insider, Christopher Hope declined to comment on whether his daughter had actually passed away.

Meanwhile, Harry Tsang acknowledged that he couldn’t verify the authenticity of a lengthy statement posted on Instagram by an unnamed family member. This statement indicated the deaths of both Lil Tay and her brother, Jason Tian.

Tsang stated that due to the “complexities of the current circumstances,” he couldn’t definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the family’s statement. He emphasized the need for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved.

Tsang further conveyed, “My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed.” Notably, Lil Tay’s recent Instagram post announcing her death left the music community in shock.

As per available information, the deaths of the 14-year-old rapper and her brother are currently “under investigation.”

The statement released read, “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.” The passing of her brother has intensified the depth of their grief, as expressed in the statement.

To date, the family has not disclosed the circumstances surrounding Lil Tay’s reported passing.

