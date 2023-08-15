Nod To Henry Cavill’s ‘Man Of Steel’ In New DC Movie Despite Reboot

Despite Henry Cavill’s “Man of Steel” being sidelined from the DC universe due to a planned reboot, the character will receive a subtle acknowledgement in an upcoming movie.

Angel Manuel Soto, the director of the upcoming DCU film “Blue Beetle,” discussed in a YouTube interview with Nestor Bentancor that references to the 2013 film “Man of Steel” will be incorporated into the new movie. Soto expressed his excitement that Zack Snyder, who directed the original film starring Henry Cavill, showed interest in the upcoming DC project.

Soto highlighted his deep respect for Snyder as a director, emphasizing the significant influence his films have had. He explained that even in “Blue Beetle,” there will be subtle nods to “Man of Steel,” motivated by a sense of honour and respect for Zack Snyder’s work and artistic vision. Soto also mentioned the positive feeling of receiving support from respected individuals like Snyder and David Ayer, while also considering the appreciation of fans.

Earlier this year in January, DC co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed plans for a reboot aimed at creating a coherent and interconnected storyline across movies, television, and games within the DC universe.

Henry Cavill’s Superman made a return on October 21, 2022, in Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam,” marking the end of a five-year absence. Johnson disclosed to Variety that he had persistently advocated for Cavill’s Superman to return to the cinematic landscape.

While there were discussions about a potential sequel for Cavill’s Superman, the announcement of the DC reboot by Gunn led to the cancellation of projects that did not align with the rebooted direction.

