Noman Habib birthday celebrations with Javeria and Saud

Noman Habib is a well-known actor in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

He rose to fame for his role as “Bhola” in the popular TV series “Yeh Zindagi Hai.”

Today, Noman celebrated his birthday in the company of friends and family.

Advertisement

Noman Habib is a well-known actor in the Pakistani entertainment industry. He rose to fame for his role as “Bhola” in the popular TV series “Yeh Zindagi Hai.” He also participated in the reality show “Nachle.” Noman’s acting talent shone in the film “Main Hoon Shahid Afridi,” and he delivered a remarkable performance in the renowned TV drama “Bunty I Love You,” alongside the accomplished Pakistani actor Saba Qamar.

Currently, Noman Habib is earning accolades from his fans for his role in the drama “Mere Ban Jao.” Beyond his acting career, Noman has a deep passion for playing cricket. The talented actor is happily married to Asma Noman and is a proud father of two adorable daughters. He often shares heartwarming family videos. Today, Noman celebrated his birthday in the company of friends and family. He marked the occasion on a set with his fellow cast members from the show “Baby Baji,” including Fazal Hussain, Javeria Saud, and Saud Qasmi. Noman shared beautiful pictures and a reel from the celebration, and he also enjoyed his special day with his family.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.