Nora Fatehi’s Deposition in Defamation Case Involving Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez in December 2022.

The case is related to the money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Nora Fatehi recorded her statement in the case on Monday.

In December 2022, Nora Fatehi took legal action and filed a defamation case against fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Delhi court. Both actresses are linked to the money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, which is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Delhi Police.

Recently, Nora Fatehi recorded her statement in the defamation case at Delhi’s Patiala Court on Monday.

Nora Fatehi appeared at Delhi’s Patiala House Court today to provide her statement in the defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez. She asserted her lack of involvement with the accused and recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before the magistrate.

Nora said, “They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist (Sukesh Chandrasekhar) and included my name in an ongoing criminal case to divert attention away from them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi also stated that she is not acquainted with the individuals involved in the case. “The reason why I’m filing this case is that the ongoing ED case involving con artist Sukesh, with which I have nothing to do, neither do I know these people. I was called at an event as a chief guest. I have been made a scapegoat in this case in the media, to safeguard certain people’s image, because I am an outsider and I’m alone in this country,” she further added.

Nora also demanded compensation for all the ‘damage done to her career and reputation.’ Her petition also mentioned, “A conspiracy by the accused No. 1 (Jacqueline Fernandez) to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the complainant was hatched, and enacted by the said action.”

In a case unfamiliar to many, Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul faced arrests by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for an alleged extortion racket allegedly operated from Tihar Jail in Delhi. On November 30, Pinky Irani was arrested by Delhi Police and presented before the relevant court. Actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were interrogated by the ED in connection with the case.

