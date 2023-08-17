Nushrratt Bharuccha Feels ‘hurt’ After Being Replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2

Nushrratt Bharuccha was not cast in Dream Girl 2.

She is disappointed but understands the decision.

Her new film, Akelli, will also be released on August 25.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha charmed audiences with their successful romantic comedy “Dream Girl.” The film’s enduring appeal, including the captivating performances and on-screen chemistry of Ayushmann and Nushrratt, has remained vivid even two years later. Fast forward to 2023, the sequel, “Dream Girl 2,” is announced, introducing Ananya Panday in place of Nushrratt.

Amidst the fervor and anticipation for the upcoming sequel, Nushrratt Bharuccha, the former female lead of the “Dream Girl” franchise, has expressed her disappointment at not being chosen for “Dream Girl 2.”

During an exclusive discussion, the leading actress of Dream Girl candidly discussed her feelings of letdown regarding not being chosen as the female protagonist for the sequel. She revealed that the makers did not provide any explicit rationale for replacing her with Ananya.

Addressing the situation, she mentioned, “I was a part of Dream Girl 1 and I love that whole team. I terribly miss working with them. But why they didn’t cast me in Dream Girl 2, I think only they can answer. I don’t know, there is no logic and there is no answer to it. But why didn’t they cast me? I am a human being, so of course it hurts. And of course it feels unfair. But I get it, it is their decision. Cool, no problem.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha) Advertisement

Coincidentally, Nushratt’s much-awaited upcoming film “Akelli” is set to premiere on the same day as the release of “Dream Girl 2.” In response to the clash at the box office between “Akelli” and “Dream Girl 2,”

Bharuccha added, “I didn’t know my film was going to be released on the same day as Dream Girl 2. Technically my film was to release on the 18th but because of some censor issues, we didn’t have permissions of certain kind and we had to delay it. We didn’t want to, but had to. Raj sir reacted to my story and said, ‘All the best’. And I responded to him saying, ‘Sir, something is connected in our universe. I wasn’t in your film, but my second film is releasing on the same day’. So we have come to a place where we can smile about it.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Under the direction of Pranay Meshram, “Akelli” narrates the tale of a brave Indian girl stranded in war-torn Iraq, showcasing her triumph over challenges. Starring Nushrratt in a leading role, the movie also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal parts. Scheduled for release on August 25, “Akelli” is set to grace the big screen.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara’s Jawan Could Be Most Expensive Film? "Jawan," directed by Atlee and featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara. Initial glimpses...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.