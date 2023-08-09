Advertisement
Octavia Spencer Opens Up About Sandra Bullock’s Loss Of ‘Soulmate’

Articles
Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, has passed away, and Octavia Spencer is expressing her grief.

Spencer, aged 53, took to Instagram to share her condolences for Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall after learning from Randall’s family that he had passed away on August 5 following a three-year battle with ALS.

“My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan,” Spencer wrote alongside a picture of Bullock, 59, and Randall, 57. The two actresses, Spencer and Bullock, first appeared together on screen in the 1996 film “A Time to Kill,” and later worked together again in 2005’s “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer)

In her tribute, Octavia Spencer extended her sympathies to both Bullock and Randall’s families. She also directed a special message to Randall, mentioning a playful image of “a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around.”

“Especially Gabriel,” Spencer continued, “She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me. #soulmates #ALS.”

Alongside fans, Sandra Bullock has also received an outpouring of support. A social media user expressed, “Heartbreaking. Please let her know so many people have her and the family in our prayers.” Another fan shared, “I know the pain of losing a soul mate. Peace be with her and the family.”

