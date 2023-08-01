Offset tries covering up Cardi B’s cheating rumors.

This week, the rapper known for “Clout” appeared on Angela Yee’s popular podcast, “Way Up with Yee.”

However, It’s part of a series of events and interviews they’ve been doing to promote their new single “Jealousy.” During the podcast, Angela Yee asked about the rapper’s tweets from June ’23, and he finally opened up about what happened that day.

The rapper from Georgia expressed his deep love for his wife, saying, “That’s my wife. I love her dearly.” Morever, their relationship was going through a rough patch with heated arguments.

On the day of the tweets, Offset was particularly upset about Cardi’s remarks, calling her a ‘pitbull at the mouth’ as a New York woman. After a few rounds of Casamigos Tequila, he took to Twitter and made cheating allegations against her.