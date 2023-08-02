Oliver Stone turned down the chance to make an ‘Oppenheimer’ movie

Oliver Stone, the director of films such as “Platoon” and “JFK,” turned down the chance to make a movie about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist and “father of the atomic bomb.”

Stone revealed this in a series of tweets on August 1, 2023, after seeing Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer.”

Stone said that he had been approached about making an Oppenheimer movie several years ago, but he turned it down because he “couldn’t find my way to its essence.”

He said that Nolan had “found it,” and he praised the film as a “classic.”

Stone’s decision to turn down the Oppenheimer movie is interesting, given his interest in historical subjects.

He has made films about other controversial figures, such as President Richard Nixon and Cuban revolutionary leader Che Guevara. However, Stone said that he felt that the Oppenheimer story was “too complex” and “too sensitive” to tackle.

Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is a historical drama that tells the story of the scientist’s role in the development of the atomic bomb.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer and has been praised for its technical achievements and its nuanced portrayal of a complex historical figure.

It is interesting to compare Stone’s and Nolan’s approaches to the Oppenheimer story. Stone’s films are often characterized by their political and historical commentary, while Nolan’s films are more interested in the technical and visual aspects of filmmaking. It will be interesting to see how audiences respond to Nolan’s take on the Oppenheimer story.

