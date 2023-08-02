Olivia Rodrigo reveals “Guts” tracklist

Advertisement

The singer behind “good 4 u” shared a video where she types out the 12 tracks on a typewriter for her highly awaited second album, following the record-breaking debut of ‘SOUR.’ The album is scheduled for release on September 8.

Olivia, 20, said in a statement: “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.

“I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 – it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change.

“I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

She wrote on Instagram: “my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo (sic)”