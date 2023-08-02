Advertisement
Olivia Rodrigo reveals "Guts" tracklist

Olivia Rodrigo reveals “Guts” tracklist

Articles
Olivia Rodrigo reveals “Guts” tracklist

Olivia Rodrigo reveals “Guts” tracklist

  • Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled the track-listing for ‘Guts’.
  • She expressed gratitude for her fans’ “support and enthusiasm” throughout the past few years.
  • So far, the ‘drivers license’ hitmaker has released the infectious lead single ‘vampire’.
The singer behind “good 4 u” shared a video where she types out the 12 tracks on a typewriter for her highly awaited second album, following the record-breaking debut of ‘SOUR.’ The album is scheduled for release on September 8.

Olivia, 20, said in a statement: “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.

“I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 – it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change.

“I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

She wrote on Instagram: “my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo (sic)”

Expressing gratitude for her fans’ “support and enthusiasm” throughout the past few years, the Grammy winner extended her thanks.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “so excited about this new album and this new chapter. i cant thank you guys enough for all of your support and enthusiasm. making this album was very fun, and very fulfilling. i cant wait for it to be yours. here’s to all the good times ahead [black heart emojis] (sic)”

So far, the ‘drivers license’ hitmaker has released the infectious lead single ‘vampire’.

‘Guts’ track-list is:

1. ‘All American Bitch’

2. ‘Bad Idea Right?’

3. ‘Vampire’

4. ‘Lacy’

5. ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’

6. ‘Making The Bed’

7. ‘Logical’

8. ‘Get Him Back!’

9. ‘Love Is Embarrassing’

10. ‘The Grudge’

11. ‘Pretty Isn’t Pretty’

12. ‘Teenage Dream’

