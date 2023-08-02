Olivia Rodrigo, the 20-year-old music sensation, is set to release her highly anticipated second studio album titled “Guts” on September 8, 2023, via Geffen Records. The album follows the success of her debut record “Sour” and features the lead single “Vampire,” which has already received positive feedback from fans and the public.

Rodrigo recently unveiled the full track list through a video, where she types out the titles on a vintage typewriter. The album will include 12 songs and appears to be a solo project without any featured artists. Rodrigo has teased that “Guts” will have a rockier sound compared to “Sour” and will showcase a happier side of her music.

The talented actress and singer shared her excitement about the album, expressing how it reflects her growth and journey of self-discovery during her late teens and early twenties. With her unique voice and relatable lyrics, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Guts” to witness another chapter in Olivia Rodrigo’s musical journey.

Guts by Olivia Rodrigo track list

Track 1: All American Bitch



Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Olivia Rodrigo & DJ Zack Bia ended their relationship after brief courtship Olivia Rodrigo & DJ Zack Bia ended their relationship after a brief...

Advertisement

Track 2: Bad Idea Right?Track 3: VampireTrack 4: LacyTrack 5: Ballad of a Homeschooled GirlTrack 6: Making the BedTrack 7: LogicalTrack 8: Get Him Back!Track 9: Love Is EmbarrassingTrack 10: The GrudgeTrack 11: Pretty Isn’t PrettyTrack 12: Teenage Dream

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.