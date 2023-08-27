Omair Rana respond to Aamir Khan Controversy

Omair Rana is a highly skilled actor who has achieved a lot of recognition in his career.

Omair Rana is a highly skilled actor who has achieved a lot of recognition in his career. He not only excels in his acting roles but also mentors many up-and-coming young actors. He consistently delivers his best performance in every project he takes on. Recently, he has garnered praise for his outstanding work in dramas like “Sang e Mah” and “Pinjra.” Audiences can look forward to seeing him soon in “Ishq Murshid.”

During a recent appearance on the show “Hasna Mana Hai,” Omair was asked about his famous statement regarding Bollywood star Aamir Khan allegedly copying his appearance. This statement gained much attention because both Omair Rana and Aamir Khan played Sikh characters in their respective projects and looked quite similar.

Omair clarified that he made that statement in a lighthearted manner during an online interview. Unfortunately, it got blown out of proportion on social media. He holds excellent admiration for Aamir Khan’s contributions to Indian cinema and did not intend for his comment to be taken as it was.

He also explained why he had chosen not to dye his hair. He shared that he was advised against keeping silver hair if he wanted to be seen as a leading man in the industry. However, he decided to go against this advice, emphasizing that he was not in a competition based on looks. Instead, he focuses on his natural appearance and dedicates his efforts to his work in acting.

