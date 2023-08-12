OMG 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Sees Strong Saturday Growth

OMG 2 is showing promising trends in multiplexes on Saturday.

The film is poised to collect over Rs 14 crore in the northern region.

The cumulative earnings for the first two days are expected to hover around Rs 23 crore.

On Saturday, the movie OMG 2, led by Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi, is displaying promising trends in multiplexes, with early indications showing a remarkable surge of at least 50 percent compared to the previous day.

Tracking data until 3 pm suggests that this social comedy is poised to collect over Rs 14 crore in the northern region, with a chance to even reach Rs 15 crore, depending on nighttime walk-in audiences. The noticeable growth is observed across all segments, and this positive trajectory in the face of competition from a powerhouse like Gadar 2 is an encouraging sign for OMG 2. The cumulative earnings for the first two days are expected to hover around Rs 23 crore.

The movie is encountering capacity challenges in major cities, particularly Mumbai and Delhi, prompting discussions about expanding screenings from Sunday onwards. By 3 pm, OMG 2 has already exceeded its opening day earnings at national theater chains, and its performance after 3 pm will determine its growth trajectory.

Despite being rated ‘A,’ the film’s popularity is leading to audience overflow, indicating strong numbers anticipated for both Sunday and the upcoming weekdays.

OMG 2 Box Office Day Wise:

Friday: Rs 9.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 14.00 crore

Total: Rs 23.25 crore

At PVR Inox, the all-day earnings for OMG 2 on Friday reached 4.50 crore net, while the accumulated total at this venue by Saturday, 3 pm, reached Rs 4.56 crore. This trend is consistent across other locations as well, providing a pleasing sight for supporters.

The Saturday surge holds the potential for OMG 2 to achieve significant success, particularly with the holiday season approaching. The film’s positive reception and the presence of three major holidays (Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday) in the upcoming days could potentially lead to OMG 2 becoming a surprise hit in the long term.

Expenses are well-managed, sizeable non-theatrical earnings are in place, but a successful theatrical run remains crucial. The surge in box office collections on the second day is an initial sign of OMG 2’s potential longevity. Sunday’s pre-bookings are also robust, aiming for a weekend total of Rs 38 crore, and thereafter, a consistent trend is anticipated to establish it as a solid hit.

