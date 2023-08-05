Advertisement
Oppenheimer actor Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton spilt after 5 years?

Articles
  • Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody and fell in love instantly.
  • She reportedly broke up with his girlfriend of 5 years Lucy Boynton.
  • Rami and Lucy Boynton were head over heels for each other when they first started dating.
Rami played Freddie Mercury, and Lucy portrayed Mary Austin, his girlfriend. They were deeply in love, but recently, news came out that they have broken up for good.

Malek and Boynton had been in a relationship for five years since 2018. According to a source from The Sun, they decided to break up earlier this year because they grew apart. The last time they were seen together was in February 2023.

He said, “Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare. They were together for a long time but had grown apart.” As per the reports, the former couple is now, “moving on with their lives and are busy with work.”

After the breakup, there are rumors that the actor found emotional support from friends, including The Crown’s Emma Corrin.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lucy Boynton (@lucyboynton1)

They were seen together at a concert and seemed to have a great time. The actor is enjoying life and making the most of it. The Love Story actress is also enjoying her single life and was spotted attending Wimbledon alone.

