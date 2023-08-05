Malek and Boynton had been in a relationship for five years since 2018. According to a source from The Sun, they decided to break up earlier this year because they grew apart. The last time they were seen together was in February 2023.

He said, “Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare. They were together for a long time but had grown apart.” As per the reports, the former couple is now, “moving on with their lives and are busy with work.”