Oppenheimer: Did Cillian Murphy drew inspiration from David Bowie?

“Oppenheimer,” released on July 21, 2023, has garnered positive reviews for Cillian Murphy.

Murphy’s performance is praised for capturing Oppenheimer’s demeanor and emotional depth.

In an interview, Murphy revealed that he aimed for a look reminiscent of David Bowie in the 1970s.

Critics and audiences alike loved Cillian Murphy’s performance in the film. Murphy does an excellent job as J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The Oppenheimer star flawlessly altered his physical demeanour and emotional beats to match those of a scientist.

One thing viewers noted is that Murphy does not resemble J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy appeared more passionate in the film, with his demeanour displaying both brisk openness and mystery.

However, in real life, J. Robert Oppenheimer was described as a “beleaguered father,” and he appeared fatigued by the enormity of his tasks.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Cillian Murphy claimed that when he started conducting the study on Oppenheimer’s physical look, he found that the renowned scientist was tall and appeared ‘quite skinny’.

This reminded me of David Bowie in the 1970s, and Murphy stated that this exactly the look he was looking for.

Cillian Murphy was referring to the guitarist’s body at the time, not the glam looks of the 1970s. “When he was so skinny and kind of emaciated but had these wonderful tailored suits with the trousers,” remarked the Oppenheimer actor. That was the Oppenheimer profile.”

Christopher Nolan’s first R-rated film in roughly 20 years is Oppenheimer. It is a biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, a well-known theoretical physicist.

The film follows his invention, The Manhattan Project, a World War II research and development project that resulted in the first nuclear weapons.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and others are among the cast members.

