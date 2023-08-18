Oppenheimer opens with USD 4.3 million box office in Korea, biggest opening

Meghan Markle spotted without engagement ring days after divorce rumors
Christopher Nolan’s movie called “Oppenheimer” became the most-watched film in South Korea on Liberation Day. This day celebrates when Korea became free from Japan’s
On Tuesday, a new movie called “Oppenheimer,” made by Universal Pictures and Christopher Nolan, was shown in about 500 theaters in Korea. They chose this day because it was a special holiday called Liberation Day.
Even though many other movies were also being shown, “Oppenheimer” did really well and earned $4.3 million. This means that a lot of people went to watch it, and it was the most popular movie of the day, capturing 44% of all the people who went to the movies.
“Oppenheimer” had the best start for any movie by Christopher Nolan in that country. It was also the biggest Hollywood opening of the year in Korea and the second-best opening for any movie in 2023. Among all movies released during the pandemic, it had the fifth best start.
Additionally, it had the fourth best opening day ever for a Universal Pictures movie. Many people bought tickets before the movie even started, and it did even better than all of Christopher Nolan’s previous films in terms of pre-sales.
This was the second-biggest release for a Christopher Nolan movie in Korea, with the only bigger release being “Tenet.” “Tenet” came out when the epidemic was happening, so there weren’t many other movies to watch at that time.
“Oppenheimer” was shown on 20 large screens called Imax, and it made up 9.4% of all the money earned from movies that day. A website called CVG Egg gave “Oppenheimer” a high score of 92%. Up until now, the movie has made $5.5 million in Korea, and on Wednesday, it was the most popular movie, capturing 42% of all the people who went to the movies.
