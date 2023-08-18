Oppenheimer opens with USD 4.3 million box office in Korea, biggest opening

On Tuesday, a new movie called “Oppenheimer,” made by Universal Pictures and Christopher Nolan, was shown in about 500 theaters in Korea. They chose this day because it was a special holiday called Liberation Day.

Even though many other movies were also being shown, “Oppenheimer” did really well and earned $4.3 million. This means that a lot of people went to watch it, and it was the most popular movie of the day, capturing 44% of all the people who went to the movies.