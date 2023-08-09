Oppenheimer: The highest-grossing WWII movie of all time

Oppenheimer has become the highest grossing WWII film ever made.

Oppenheimer, the 2023 historical drama film directed by Christopher Nolan, has surpassed Dunkirk to become the highest-grossing World War II movie of all time.

As of August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer has grossed $559 million worldwide, compared to Dunkirk’s $527 million.

Oppenheimer is a biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb.

The film has been praised for its performances, direction, and screenplay. It has also been a commercial success, grossing more than $100 million in its opening weekend.

The success of Oppenheimer is a testament to the power of cinema to tell important stories. The film provides a complex and nuanced portrait of Oppenheimer, who was a brilliant scientist but also a flawed human being.

It also explores the moral implications of the atomic bomb, and its legacy for the world.

It is still too early to say whether Oppenheimer will become the highest-grossing film of all time.

However, it is certainly a contender. The film has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, and it has already grossed a significant amount of money at the box office. If it can continue to perform well in the coming weeks and months, it could very well become one of the most successful films of all time.

