Pakistani Celebrities enjoying the Independence Day 2023

Seventy-six years ago, Pakistan came into existence on the world map after a lengthy struggle led by the Muslims of India.

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the Muslims of the subcontinent made numerous sacrifices to establish this new homeland.

Although the true vision of Pakistan might still be a work in progress, Pakistanis continue to adorn their country with green and white, symbolizing their unwavering love for their nation.

As we approach the 77th Independence Day on August 14, 2023, the entire nation is lighting up in green. People were out celebrating until late at night on the 13th, marking the occasion.

Not only ordinary people but Pakistani celebrities are also enthusiastically joining the Independence Day celebrations. They’re sharing photos of themselves dressed in green and white, the national colors. Have a look at some of your beloved celebrities as they commemorate the 77th Independence Day.

