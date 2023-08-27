Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani Celebrities enjoying their day at Wajahat Rauf’s Place

Pakistani Celebrities enjoying their day at Wajahat Rauf’s Place

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani Celebrities enjoying their day at Wajahat Rauf’s Place

Pakistani Celebrities enjoying their day at Wajahat Rauf’s Place

Advertisement
  • Celebrities lead incredibly busy lives.
  • Sonya Hussyn was among the attendees and shared some enjoyable photos.
  • The gathering featured Sonya Hussyn, Hania Aamir, Ushan Shah, Yashal Shahid, and others.
Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities lead incredibly busy lives. They often spend over 12 hours on film and TV sets, and each project brings its own unique demands. On top of that, they have various commitments like endorsing brands, attending events, and interacting with numerous people every day. So, weekends are precious for many celebrities as it’s a time to unwind and enjoy themselves.

Last night, a delightful dinner and jamming session occurred at Wajaht Rauf’s place, bringing together several of our beloved celebrities. Sonya Hussyn was among the attendees and shared some enjoyable photos with her colleagues. The gathering featured Sonya Hussyn, Hania Aamir, The Raufs, Ushan Shah, Yashal Shahid, and other talented individuals.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Pakistani Celebrities Unite To Demand Justice For Fatima Fariro
Pakistani Celebrities Unite To Demand Justice For Fatima Fariro

Recently a saddened incident occurred when a 10-year-old domestic helper, Fatima Fariro,...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story