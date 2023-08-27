Pakistani Celebrities enjoying their day at Wajahat Rauf’s Place

Pakistani Celebrities Unite To Demand Justice For Fatima Fariro
Recently a saddened incident occurred when a 10-year-old domestic helper, Fatima Fariro,...
Pakistani Celebrities lead incredibly busy lives. They often spend over 12 hours on film and TV sets, and each project brings its own unique demands. On top of that, they have various commitments like endorsing brands, attending events, and interacting with numerous people every day. So, weekends are precious for many celebrities as it’s a time to unwind and enjoy themselves.
Last night, a delightful dinner and jamming session occurred at Wajaht Rauf’s place, bringing together several of our beloved celebrities. Sonya Hussyn was among the attendees and shared some enjoyable photos with her colleagues. The gathering featured Sonya Hussyn, Hania Aamir, The Raufs, Ushan Shah, Yashal Shahid, and other talented individuals.
