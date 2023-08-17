Pakistani Celebrities mourns the incident of Jaranwala Violence

People with strong religious views are becoming more extreme.

A group of terrorists attacked and destroyed five churches.

This was apparently due to accusations of blasphemy.

Advertisement

In Pakistan, there are different forms of extreme beliefs, and even after more than 20 years of combating terrorism, the situation hasn’t improved much. People with strong religious views are becoming more extreme, and a tragic event occurred recently in Jaranwala. A group of terrorists attacked and destroyed five churches, damaging property belonging to the Christian community. This was apparently due to accusations of blasphemy. The police and other authorities were present during the attack but didn’t intervene effectively, and the Christian community suffered significant losses right in front of them. As usual, committees have been formed and legal cases initiated after the violent incident, which lasted for about 12 hours.

This incident has caused a lot of anger among Pakistanis, and they are expressing their strong disapproval of the violence in Jaranwala. Even celebrities are speaking out against this harmful division and brutality.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.