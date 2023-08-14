Pakistani Celebrities shares beautiful message on 77th Independence Day

We find ourselves grappling with economic, social, and political challenges.

Yet, Pakistanis hold onto their determination to rise once again.

The deep love for their country stands strong, and this sentiment is equally true for our celebrities.

The journey that began in 1857 reached its peak in 1947 when the people of the sub-continent finally achieved their independence. This marked the appearance of both India and Pakistan on the world map.

Since then, Pakistan has faced numerous challenges. We experienced the loss of Quaid-e-Azam a year after the country’s inception.

Along the way, we’ve encountered a series of heartaches, from the passing of Fatima Jinnah, a significant figure, to the painful separation of East Pakistan, the rule of various dictators, the ongoing struggles of the so-called war on terror, resulting in the loss of countless lives.

Despite all this, the nation endures, and its people remain resilient. This embodies the true spirit of Pakistan and its citizens.

As we commemorate the 76 years since Pakistan’s birth and approach its 77th Independence Day on August 14, we find ourselves grappling with economic, social, and political challenges.

Yet, Pakistanis hold onto their determination to rise once again. They may feel bruised, but their optimism remains unshaken.

The deep love for their country stands strong, and this sentiment is equally true for our celebrities. As they reflect on the losses and gains of these 76 years, they also share messages infused with love, hope, and respect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Gul (@ayeshagul06)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reema khan (@iamreemakhan)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.