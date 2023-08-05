Pakistani Celebrities Voice Outrage Following Imran Khan’s Arrest

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been detained by police in Lahore.

Before his arrest, Khan released a video message on a social media platform.

He urged his followers to fight for their rights and warned against complacency.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was detained by police in Lahore after a trial court found him guilty of illegally selling state goods.

The court sentenced him to three years in prison after finding him guilty of misusing his position as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022 to exchange state-owned presents received during foreign tours worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).

Judge Humayun Dilawar, according to Pakistani media, declared Khan’s involvement in corrupt practises to be confirmed.

Aside from the prison term, the judgement included a fine of 100,000 rupees ($355), which if not paid might result in an additional six months in prison.

Intezar Panjotha, Khan’s counsel, revealed that the former prime minister was arrested at his home.

Panjotha further stated that they intend to file a petition before the Supreme Court to contest the court’s judgement.

Prior to his detention, Khan made a video message and uploaded it on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), calling his fans to protest in the streets.

In the video, he emphasizes that his effort is for the development of the nation and future generations, not just for himself. He urged his followers to fight for their rights, warning that remaining silent would lead to a life of servitude.

Many celebrities in Pakistan have expressed their indignation. What a sad news for Pakistan today, Khan Sahab arrested again. Rest in Peace democracy,law & order. Azeka Daniel said.

What a sad news for Pakistan today, Khan Sahab arrested again.

Rest in Peace democracy,law & order.#chairmanPTI #ImranKhanForPakistan Advertisement — Azekah Daniel (@azekahdaniel1) August 5, 2023

Armeena Rana Khan prayed for the former Prime Minister, telling him, “Khan sahib stay strong, this too shall pass. All decent humans will pray for you today.”

Khan sahib stay strong, this too shall pass. All decent humans will pray for you today. 🤲🏽 — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) August 5, 2023

After visiting nine countries and staying in each for months, I’ve realized that Pakistan is the best country, but it has the worst politicians and future planning. — Ducky Bhai (@duckybhai) August 4, 2023

Advertisement Still bailable … Relax ! — Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) August 5, 2023

Black day for #Pakistan. He is the leader of our Hearts. Which is impossible to invade. May Allah SWT keep you safe Mr @ImranKhanPTI You are the epitome of bravery & character. You will always be our HERO. #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/u6pgffhl0I — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) August 5, 2023

